VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Cranbrook, B.C. say a fight at a local gas station Friday night was the result of a clash between "rival outlaw motorcycle gangs from Alberta."

Officers from the detachment were called to the business on Cranbrook Street North around 7 p.m. for a report of multiple people fighting, Cranbrook RCMP said in a news release.

"Frontline officers flooded the area and were able to separate the two groups," police said in the release.

A short time later, officers were called to the local hospital, where five people had arrived suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to police.

"The hospital was temporarily placed under lockdown while injured parties were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," police said. "Officers stationed in the parking lot were able to prevent further violence between members of both gangs who had attended the hospital, but were refused entry."

All of the injured people were released, and RCMP officers escorted one group out of town, police said.

No arrests have been made in the incident, but police said their investigation is ongoing. Cranbrook RCMP are working with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia, which seeks to disrupt organized crime and gang violence in the province.

Friday's fight does not appear to be related to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it should contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471, according to police.