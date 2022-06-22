Rare Disney collectibles for sale at online auction based in B.C.

Rare Disney collectibles for sale at online auction based in B.C.

A photo from icollector.com shows a 1930s Halloween mask up for auction in British Columbia in June 2022. A photo from icollector.com shows a 1930s Halloween mask up for auction in British Columbia in June 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener