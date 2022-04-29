Hundreds of art pieces from film and TV on offer in Vancouver special effects artist's estate sale
From aliens to mechanical baby arms, Bill Terezakis could seemingly create anything he set his mind to.
“Anything people need to make a movie,” said Ric Stephens, who worked under Terezakis for 20 years.
“He just has such a great imagination. He’s a great artist.”
Terezakis died last year from a heart attack at the age of 55. He’s been described as a special effects and make-up artist extraordinaire, with his creations used in hit shows and films, including The X-Files, The Twilight Zone and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He was the founder of WCT Productions in Burnaby.
“Nothing was ever finished,” said Stephens, describing his friend as a perfectionist.
“He always just had to tweak something just a little bit more. You see something from a different angle and you know he had to tweak it to make it better.”
Terezakis’ family has decided to sell most of his work in an estate sale.
“He’s known all over the world,” said Jeff Schwarz, host of The Liquidator and the man hired to run the estate sale.
Schwarz said he’s already received several inquiries about the sale from film fanatics and collectors spanning the globe. He says he’s received calls and emails from people in New York, Los Angeles, Japan and several countries in Europe.
Schwarz believes some items – such as a Freddy Krueger claw and face mold from the film Freddy Vs. Jason – will fetch a small fortune.
“Right now, we’re a week before, we’re having some Freddy pieces already over and above $10,000,” said Schwarz.
He says he’s been blown away by some of the positive messages he’s received from fans praising Terezakis’ work.
“Everybody said this guy’s work is some of the best work they’ve ever seen,” said Schwarz. “The fact that it’s being sold here in Vancouver, Canada is a compliment to Canada, is a compliment to the family and to his name and his legacy.”
“I think everybody thinks highly of him as an artist and a person,” added Stephens.
Stephens added that Terezakis’ family donated many of his X-Files pieces to an X-Files museum in New York set to open this spring.
The estate sale takes place on May 8, but bidding for some items has already begun. For more information on the estate sale, visit the auction website.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | Protesters arrested as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ moves up Top 10 list with 19th win
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' Hall-of-Famer Mattea Roach is now tied for the sixth longest streak in the TV quiz show's history.
Researchers develop eye-scanning app that can screen people for Alzheimer's, ADHD
Researchers at the University of California San Diego say they've developed a smartphone app that could screen users for neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's or ADHD, by scanning their eye.
Mental distress during pregnancy may impact toddler development, small study suggests
Increased depression, anxiety and stress during pregnancy can alter the fetal brain, negatively impacting a child’s early cognitive development, a new study suggests, drawing attention to the importance of mental health support for those who are pregnant.
Forest clearcutting led to loss of up to 104 million birds in the Maritimes since 1985: study
A new study has found that bird species in woodland areas of Canada's Maritime provinces are under threat from habitat loss due to changes in forest composition driven by clearcutting.
Champagne: Canada 'first in line' for Montreal-made Moderna vaccines
Innovation minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada will be 'first in line' for Moderna vaccines manufactured in Montreal.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
Vancouver Island
-
Man in critical condition after Victoria highrise apartment fire
A man who was rescued from a highrise balcony after a fire broke out in a downtown Victoria apartment Friday morning is in hospital in critical condition.
-
B.C. scraps controversial plan to involuntarily treat youth after overdose
British Columbia has ditched a controversial plan forcing youth to undergo treatment for up to seven days after an overdose and will now develop a new strategy with First Nations groups.
-
Victoria police say 'Freedom Convoy' protests at B.C. legislature cost $385K in overtime
Victoria police say the 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the B.C. legislature cost the province more than $385,000 in officer overtime.
Calgary
-
Stranded and accused: Calgary photographer caught up in drug seizure tries to come home
A Calgary photographer is out on bail but still under house arrest after spending three weeks behind bars, after being pulled from a charter plane carrying 200 kilograms of cocaine.
-
Victim of fatal rollover south of Lethbridge identified
The victim of a fatal rollover south of Lethbridge was identified Friday.
-
Family frustrated after months of unreliable bussing for special needs son
Ben Spicer's school bus arrived for the first time this week on Friday morning. It came about a half hour late, and his older brother had already driven him to class.
Edmonton
-
Man stabbed while trying to stop theft in north Edmonton: EPS
A man was rushed to hospital in Edmonton Thursday night with a stab wound, after police said he tried to intervene in a theft.
-
Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light
Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.
-
Alta. cougar attack survivor shares rescue story in debut STARS podcast series
The harrowing story of getting an Alberta biologist who had been attacked by a cougar to hospital, as well as similar missions by STARS Air Ambulance teams, are the meat of a new podcast produced by the organization.
Toronto
-
Blind senior gets wish to see Maple Leafs play with help of special glasses
A 78-year-old avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Nova Scotia is getting the opportunity to see his favourite team play in person tonight thanks to a charity that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors.
-
'I was forced to be silent': Toronto condo owner told to remove Ukrainian flag from window
A Toronto condo owner says she was told to remove a Ukrainian flag from her apartment window by the property management company that oversees operations at the building.
-
100-year-old woman struck by SUV in North York dies in hospital
A 100-year-old woman who was critically injured when she was struck by an SUV in North York earlier this week has died in hospital, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
Montreal Canadiens end season with explosive 10-2 victory against Panthers
It was a fiery end to the 2021-22 season for the Montreal Canadiens as Jordan Harris, Mike Hoffman and Cole Caufield scored on their first three shots on goal as the Habs beat the Florida Panthers 10-2 Friday night at the Bell Centre.
-
Census shows that Quebec has country's third-largest trans and non-binary population
Quebec has the third-largest population of transgender and non-binary people in Canada, according to most recent census, though the proportion of the population is lowest among the provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Rash of catalytic converter thefts drive one Winnipeg woman to move
Vehicle owners are considering installing cages over their catalytic converters to deter all-time high thefts.
-
Two taken to hospital after train hit vehicle in Winnipeg
Two people have been taken to hospital after police say a train hit a vehicle in Winnipeg.
-
Evacuation orders issued for 17 homes in the RM of Montcalm
Evacuation orders have been issued for 17 homes in the RM of Montcalm as flood waters continue to rise in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Crown presents new evidence in Greg Fertuck murder trial
Highly anticipated new evidence was brought forward by the Crown Friday morning in the Greg Fertuck voir dire, a trial within a trial.
-
Saskatoon police investigating crash involving two motorcycles
The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles at Lenore Drive and Cree Crescent.
-
Sask. community welcomes ‘any and all support’ in search for missing boy
The search time looking for five-year-old Frank Young has now entered its eleventh day .
Regina
-
Archbishop of Canterbury to meet with residential school survivors in Sask.
The senior bishop from the Church of England will be meeting with residential school survivors and elders in Prince Albert on Sunday.
-
Sask. COVID-19 modelling projects long plateau: physician town hall
Saskatchewan COVID-19 modelling projects a long plateau in infection and hospitalizations due to increased mixing, according to slides from the Saskatchewan Health Authority physician town hall on Thursday night.
-
Sask. gyms fighting back against proposed PST increase
Saskatchewan gym owners and their customers are fighting back against expansion of the provincial sales tax.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Protesters arrested as ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy arrives in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers moved in to clear an ‘aggressive crowd’ in the downtown core on the opening night of the ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker rally.
-
Firefighters respond to late afternoon house fire in London, Ont.
The London Fire Department responded to a house fire on Briar Court late Friday afternoon.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Place des Arts officially opens in Sudbury
From a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.
-
Food safety concerns stops efforts to feed the Sudbury homeless
A Sudbury charitable organization that has been providing hot meals to the homeless for the past year and a half has been shut down by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
-
Highway 69 reopened after vehicle fire
There were some tense moments on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
Kitchener
-
Guelph ER nurse returns from medical aid trip to Ukraine
Guelph emergency room nurse Marcella Veenman-Mulder is now home after spending a month in Lviv, Ukraine.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Waterloo region's tech industry growing faster than expected
Communitech projected Waterloo Region's tech industry would reach 24,000 workers by 2025. It surpassed that milestone in 2021, four years earlier than they expected.