VANCOUVER -- Nearly a week after new health and safety guidelines were introduced by WorkSafeBC for businesses operating during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the province's labour minister said Thursday those guidelines won't be one-size-fits all.

B.C. entered Phase 2 of its restart plan Tuesday, allowing many businesses to reopen. Ahead of that, WorkSafeBC detailed steps the food service, personal service, office, outdoor and retail sectors should take to keep employees and customers safe in the face of COVID-19.

"These guidelines are a starting point," Minister of Labour Harry Bains said Thursday. "Many businesses are unique …. the guidelines were never intended as a silver bullet, one-size-fits all plan."

But Bains said meeting the guidelines will be important in restoring consumer confidence.

"It is up to us and the businesses to ensure we win the confidence of the public, their patrons, who will be patronizing their businesses," he said. "If they don't win their confidence they will not come, the customers will not come and the business will suffer."

To ensure businesses are complying, Bains said they can expect random inspections.

"The inspections are for all businesses that are reopening…we want to make sure there's no second wave," he said.

Bains said inspections have already increased dramatically so far this year. In all of 2019, about 10,000 inspections were done at businesses. But so far, more than 15,000 have been conducted this year and more than 8,700 of those were done between March 22 to April 16 alone.

"This is to make sure businesses have the best safety measures in place and consumers can place their trust by stepping inside of them," Bains said.

