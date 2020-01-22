VANCOUVER -- The weather in Metro Vancouver is expected to get quite a bit soggier Wednesday as a rainfall warning has been issued for the region.

Environment Canada predicts up to 80 millimetres of rain could come to parts of Metro Vancouver, particularly around Howe Sound, the North Shore and in the northeast.

Moderate rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon then become heavy at times overnight. The heavy rain is forecast to subside by midday Thursday.

"An intense frontal system is rapidly approaching the south coast today," Environment Canada's warning issued early Wednesday morning said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Temperatures are expected to stay moderate, however, with highs of 9 C on Wednesday and 10 C on Thursday.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the rest of the week, with rain in the forecast through Tuesday. Temperatures aren't set to dip below 4 C in the days ahead.

