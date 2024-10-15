Rainfall, high temperature records broken in B.C. over Thanksgiving weekend

More rain fell on Terrace, B.C., Sunday than on any previous Oct. 13 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The northern B.C. city received 52.3 millimetres of rain Sunday, breaking the previous record of 48.8 millimetres set 95 years ago in 1929. Records have been kept in the area since 1912.

The precipitation was part of an atmospheric river that brought rain and flood advisories to the north and central coasts over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Terrace received a total of 70 millimetres of rain from the storm between Saturday night and Monday morning.

On the coast, Kitimat received 91.4 millimetres, while ECCC's Onion Lake Highway weather station recorded more than 106 millimetres of rain during the storm.

The long weekend also brought unseasonably warm temperatures to some parts of the province, with the communities of Bella Bella, Dawson Creek, Lytton and Merritt each recording their warmest Oct. 13 on record, according to Environment Canada.

Lytton was the warmest, reaching 25.8 C to break the previous record of 25 C, which had stood since 1976.

Merritt set a new record of 25.5 C, one degree warmer than the previous all-time high for Oct. 13, which was set in 1979.

Dawson Creek narrowly eclipsed its 1982 record of 22.6 C Sunday, when the temperature reached 22.9 C, and Bella Bella also broke a previous record set in 1982. There, the mercury rose to 19.5 C on Sunday, exceeding the old record of 18.6 C.

The records ECCC reports are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record," according to the weather agency.