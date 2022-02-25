Public officials, business owners in B.C. and Washington State call for Ottawa to end COVID-19 testing at land crossings
Public officials and business owners in border towns in both British Columbia and Washington State are calling on the Canadian government to end COVID-19 testing at land border crossings.
Starting Monday, travellers will no longer be required to take a PCR test, instead they’ll be given the option to take a rapid antigen test, which must be taken no more than one day before their arrival at the border.
It’s a slight loosening of the requirements, but not one struggling business owners like Cam Bissonnette are satisfied with.
"I can't say it in more certain terms: We absolutely have to get rid of this testing,” Bissonnette told CTV News.
Bissonnette owns duty-free shops in both Osoyoos and the Kootenays.
He says business picked up slightly when the federal government temporarily lifted testing requirements for 72-hour trips across the border in November, in the wake of the B.C. floods.
However, he says, right now his business is at its lowest point ever.
"We're down between 90 to 97 per cent; it's truly devastating," said Bissonnette.
Down in the small U.S. border town of Point Roberts, separated by water from the rest of Washington state, the president of the local chamber of commerce paints a dire picture.
Brian Calder says that because American truck drivers often have to go through multiple border crossings to get there, they’re constantly cancelling deliveries.
"We’ve had, in the last two weeks, $7 million of construction stopped," Calder said.
Calder says the cancelled trips have included concrete deliveries, which in turn puts Point Roberts trade workers out of work.
“Electricians, plumbers, dry wallers and all the rest, if they don’t have concrete, they don’t have a job,” he said.
Calder wants to see all border restrictions lifted immediately.
"It's shameful and it’s unnecessary,” he said. “They're wiping out Point Roberts, economically wiped out."
In White Rock, the chamber of commerce says businesses have not only be dealing with the impacts of the lack of American traffic, but also the fallout of the recent “Freedom Convoy” protests that have shut down the Pacific Highway border crossing.
“The status quo would be a big challenge for businesses,” said Ritu Khanna, executive director of the White Rock & South Surrey Chamber of Commerce.
"They're just hanging on and they really need a life line to get out of this.”
In a statement to CTV News, the Public Health Agency of Canada said:
“Border testing is an essential part of Canada's COVID-19 surveillance strategy. It helps detect variants of concern and variants that escape vaccines. Even fully vaccinated people can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. For this reason, screening of travelers prior to entry and upon arrival will continue. Each positive case detected reduces the risk of further community transmission in Canada.”
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 600 in final update of the week
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
Live updates: Unclear if Japan to join in Russia sanctions
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment if Japan plans to join the United States, Britain and the European Union in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
In pictures and video: Scenes from Kyiv as Russia attacks the Ukrainian capital
As Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital, harrowing images and videos are emerging from Kyiv.
Radiation levels rise after Russian troops capture Chornobyl plant, monitoring agency says
Radiation levels in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone rose after Russian forces took control of the nuclear reactor plant in Ukraine, according to radiation monitoring data, with Ukrainian experts attributing the spike to contaminated soil in the area being disturbed.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital Friday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.
Here's how Russia's war on Ukraine could unfold, according to experts
As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues on several fronts, considerable resources of its infantry, air force and navy have been deployed against Ukraine. Experts explain what could unfold in the coming days.
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
What ramifications will Russia's attack on Ukraine have in Canada?
While the conflict may be happening on the other side of the world, experts warn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine will have direct impacts on Canada, including on inflation, food prices and immigration.
Suspect killed by Edmonton police had fake gun; at least 6 bullets hit building of dead resident
A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Wednesday night after allegedly robbing a liquor store in central Edmonton had a fake gun, investigators have revealed.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police expect another convoy protest, warn of traffic disruptions
Police are warning residents to expect traffic delays in downtown Victoria due to another protest at the B.C. legislature on Saturday.
-
COVID-19 death reported in Vancouver Island region, among 12 deaths provincewide
Twelve more people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19, including one person in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Friday.
-
Coldest Night fundraiser returns Saturday in support of Our Place
Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday night for a cold weather experience that puts homelessness in the spotlight.
Calgary
-
Multiple alleged victims of prolific Calgary con-artist come forward: CPS lay charges
Several people from metro Vancouver are alleging they were conned by the same Calgary man now facing charges of swindling at least $25,000.
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Russian pain for economic gain? How federal government policy could help Alberta
The provincial government believes Ottawa could be doing more to hurt Russia economically -- and its best idea is one that will also help Alberta.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Alberta shuffles cabinet: Shandro moves to justice, Madu becomes immigration minister
Premier Jason Kenney announced he shuffled Alberta's cabinet Friday afternoon, mere minutes before an investigation into Kaycee Madu was released.
Toronto
-
Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
-
Ontario man purchases $800 worth of gift cards that turn out to be empty
An Ontario man who runs an auto business buys gift cards to show his appreciation to customers and associates, but he found out many of them he has been handing out as presents have no value.
-
'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'
A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the 'Hitler salute.'
Montreal
-
Quebec orders SAQ to stop selling Russian alcohol products to show solidarity with Ukraine
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said in a tweet on Friday that he has requested the SAQ 'to withdraw all products that come from Russia.'
-
Ukrainian diaspora in Montreal fear for family back home as Russians close in on Kyiv
'It's this total disdain for human life. That is horrifying to all of us,' said Eugene Czolij, honorary consul of Ukraine in Montreal, reacting to images of Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities.
-
QCGN chair blasts Francois Legault, compares French language bill to Ukraine
As amendments to Quebec's language bill were accepted and rejected, the chair of QCGN took to Twitter to challenge Premier Francois Legault.
Winnipeg
-
'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.
-
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
-
Condemnation over Russia invasion of Ukraine grows in Manitoba
There’s growing condemnation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and some of it is coming from Russian people themselves.
Saskatoon
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
-
'It'll be awesome': Nearly $1M jumbotron hoisted at SaskTel Centre
People attending events at Sasktel Centre will notice a big change to their viewing experience — literally.
Regina
-
'Now we call it home': Former Afghan MP and family resettling in Sask. after fleeing Taliban
A woman who worked as an Afghanistan member of parliament now calls Saskatchewan home after fleeing her country to begin a new life away from the Taliban.
-
Canada to sanction Putin, Russia's foreign minister for Ukraine invasion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will follow the lead of its allies and levy sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the country's attack on Ukraine.
-
'Open family presence' returning to majority of long-term care homes: SHA
The majority of long-term care facilities in Saskatchewan will transition to an “open family presence” on Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'
RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.
London
-
NDP motion suggestion billion-dollar solution to surgery backlog
Cathy Mott had hoped to be going under the knife for her hip replacement surgery by now, but over a year later, she’s still waiting.
-
Funeral set for well-known London businessman
Funeral services have now been set for George Anastasiadis a well-known London restauranteur who passed away while on vacation.
-
Driving ban for woman who hit motorcycle with Hummer
A 44-year-old woman from West Grey was been handed seven years in jail and a lifetime driving prohibition, after hitting a motorcycle with her Hummer, killing the driver.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial funding for Sault construction firm
A Sault Ste. Marie-based construction company is getting some financial help from the province through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).
-
Snow clearing 'back to square one' in Timmins
For the City of Timmins' public works department, recent snowfall makes it seem as though winter has restarted.
-
After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle Tonner
Michelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.
Kitchener
-
Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.
-
Man charged, girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Kitchener, Ont.
A Stratford man has been arrested and a one-year-old girl has been found safe after Waterloo regional police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning.
-
Truck carrying 16,000 litres of cooking oil spills in Cambridge, closing road
Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge is closed between Franklin Boulevard and Green Vista Drive due to a collision and a spill.