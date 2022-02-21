Access to border crossing resumes in B.C. after weekend protest
Access to a border crossing in B.C. has resumed following another round of protests over the weekend.
On Saturday, roads leading to the Pacific Highway Border Crossing were closed by police as hundreds of anti-mandate protesters converged on the intersection of 176 Street and 8th Avenue in Surrey. Earlier in the day, checkpoints were set up in the area to confirm drivers' business at the border.
By 8 p.m. that day, the RCMP confirmed the "vast majority of protesters" had left the area and police allowed traffic through the area once again. Road checks were still in place, but access to the border resumed.
Police were expected to remain in the area, possibly for several days.
"It’s been a very busy day for our teams on the ground, and those supporting operations from behind the scenes," said Sgt. Elenore Sturko in a news release.
"Our work here is not done though, and the public can expect a continued police presence in the days and nights ahead."
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix commented on the treatment of the media at Saturday's protests, saying he found some of the activities of protesters "completely unacceptable."
"We do have a right in this country to descend and criticize, this is a democracy and were really proud of that," he said on Sunday. "But we don’t have the right, I think, to exercise that against other people's freedoms."
Mounties confirmed they were investigating after members of the media were swarmed.
"These kinds of acts of aggression and intimidation towards media, or any member of the public, are simply unacceptable," Sturko said.
"While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions, drawing Western vows of sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation in the area, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
A timeline of major events leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine crisis
The current crisis between Russia, Ukraine and the West is the latest chapter in a long history of developments. CTVNews.ca has a timeline of some of the key moments that led to the current political standoff.
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
BREAKING | Gold mining site blast reportedly kills 59 in Burkina Faso
A strong explosion near a gold mining site in southwestern Burkina Faso killed 59 people and injured more than 100 others Monday, the national broadcaster and witnesses reported.
Access to border crossing resumes in B.C. after weekend protest
Access to a border crossing in B.C. has resumed following another round of protests over the weekend.
WATCH LIVE | Vote on Emergencies Act becomes unofficial matter of confidence in government
With hours to go before a vote on the federal Liberals' use of the Emergencies Act to end anti-government blockades in Ottawa and several border crossings, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is confident the votes are there to approve the measures.
'Sense of relief' in Ottawa, but police efforts are not over, mayor says
The current state of Ottawa's Wellington Street may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just three days ago, but the city's mayor says law enforcement efforts to clear the downtown core remain ongoing.
NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
Killer whales have been teaching each other to steal fish from humans, study finds
It appears even killer whales don’t always feel like putting in the effort to hunt for their own food. According to a new study, a group of orcas have been teaching each other to steal fish from human fishing nets.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. budget to focus on climate change challenges
B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson says making sure communities have the resources they need to deal with the effects of climate change will be a focal point of her budget when it is released on Tuesday.
-
'Status quo is not acceptable': B.C. may remove some housing approval powers from local governments
The British Columbia government is considering taking away some of the permit powers municipal governments have to approve housing construction in an effort to get more homes built in the province, the housing minister says.
-
Physician assistants could fill part of B.C.'s need for more doctors: advocates
The Canadian Association of Physician Assistants says a recent survey of its 800 members indicated 15 per cent want to work in B.C. It estimates that's enough physician assistants to supply about 90,000 people with a primary care provider.
Calgary
-
'It's a sledgehammer': Emergencies Act vote scheduled as Alberta politicians react
Parliament will vote Monday evening in the House of Commons on whether to invoke the Emergencies Act.
-
Alberta finance minister to wear same boots as last year on budget day
On budget day this week, Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan for the province.
-
Druh Farrell announces intention to run for Alberta NDP
A former Calgary councillor who did not seek re-election in the 2021 municipal election now has her sights set on provincial politics.
Edmonton
-
Alberta finance minister to wear same boots as last year on budget day
On budget day this week, Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan for the province.
-
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
-
Southeast Edmonton house goes up in flames
A house in southeast Edmonton was significantly damaged in a fire Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government could face court challenge over upcoming anti-blockade bill
Ontario Premier Doug Ford could face a court challenge over promised legislation that would prevent demonstrators from blocking access to critical infrastructure, such as highways, border crossings and hospitals, according to a civil liberties advocate.
-
Police charge 72-year-old woman with murder after female found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Police have charged a 72-year-old Clarington resident with second-degree murder after a female was found deceased in a wooded area in north Pickering last night.
-
Police warn residents to stay off frozen ice after people rescued from Humber River
Toronto police are warning residents to stay off of frozen bodies of water in the city after people reportedly fell through the ice into the Humber River last weekend.
Montreal
-
'I just want my mum back,' daughter of missing Montreal woman desperate for help
Kirandeep Chumber says she's desperate to be reunited with her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, who was reported missing last Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec this week
As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.
-
More COVID-19 public health restrictions lifted in Quebec
More COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted in Quebec, including all retail establishments reopening at 100 per cent capacity.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hockey player suspended after taunting opposing team with alleged racial gesture
A player with the Dauphin Kings has been suspended indefinitely by the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) after taunting a hockey team with an alleged racial gesture over the weekend.
-
Blizzard conditions believed to be factor in highway crash that left 2 dead: RCMP
An Alberta man and an Ontario woman have died after a collision on a Manitoba highway last week, police said.
-
Missing Manitoba man last seen in Saskatchewan: RCMP
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Manitoba man who was last seen in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Removal of COVID-19 restrictions brings both excitement and concern: Sask. Teachers' Federation
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers‘ Federation says the lifting of the proof of vaccination policy makes staffing easier for school divisions.
-
How Saskatchewan's Team Flasch found redemption on the way to the 2022 Brier
Saskatchewan will have a new representative when the stones are thrown at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. on March 4.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show COVID-19 rise
Evidence that COVID-19 is circulating in Saskatoon has risen in the last week.
Regina
-
Environment Canada issues cold warning for majority of Sask.
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Monday afternoon for the vast majority of Saskatchewan.
-
Removal of COVID-19 restrictions brings both excitement and concern: Sask. Teachers' Federation
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers‘ Federation says the lifting of the proof of vaccination policy makes staffing easier for school divisions.
-
Regina celebrates Family Day in the cold
Regina has a full schedule of events lined up for this year’s Family Day.
Atlantic
-
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
Protest convoy rolling through southwestern N.S. on 3-day campaign
Close to 150 people gathered in a parking lot at the Greenwood Mall early Saturday morning for a protest convoy intended to pressure government to end mandatory pandemic health measures.
-
Collision in Nova Scotia involving 8 vehicles sends three to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision involving six passenger vehicles and two transport trucks in Monastery, N.S.
London
-
Cleanup underway following auto wrecking yard fire
Thick black smoke could be seen as far away as 20 kilometres near Stratford, Ont. following a fire that started Sunday afternoon at an auto wrecking yard on the edge of Rostock.
-
Truck convoy a 'contributing factor' in fatal Chatham-Kent collision: OPP
OPP say a recent truck convoy protest played a role in a fatal collision in Chatham-Kent.
-
Police release images in connection to Huron County thefts
Huron County OPP are asking for the public's help to identify some people in connection to a theft investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
UN planes at northern Ontario airport spark social media conspiracy theories
Two airplanes parked at North Bay’s Jack Garland Airport became infamous on social media last weekend after conspiracy theories linked them to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
-
One person killed when ambulance, snow plow collide near Wawa
One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle collision just after 11 a.m. near Wawa, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Winter weather warning in effect for much of northeastern Ontario
Hazardous winter conditions are expected in several communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charge in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Cambridge on Sunday night.
-
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in southern Ontario through Tuesday
Significant rainfall is on the way in Waterloo Region and Wellington County with Environment Canada forecasting up to 25 mm of precipitation between Monday and Tuesday night.