Public announcements on B.C. wildfires lacking vital ASL interpretation: deaf advocates

Advocates for deaf people are raising concern over a lack of sign language interpretation during public announcements about B.C. wildfires.

In a statement Tuesday, the Canada Deaf Grassroots Movement said it’s relieved that at least 12 people with hearing loss were evacuated from Kelowna, despite “the glaring omission” of American Sign Language from the B.C. government’s livestreamed updates on the crisis.

The province declared a state of emergency over wildfires on Aug. 18, hours after the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna did the same.

While close captioning was available during public announcements, CDGM says that is not sufficient for deaf people who use ASL as their primary language.

“English and ASL are two completely separate languages, each with its own grammar, syntax and idiomatic expressions,” wrote the group.

The statement includes a quote from Dr. Joseph Murray, president of the World Federation of the Deaf, who wrote on social media earlier this month that “access in national sign languages must be built into official government emergency preparedness plans.”

ASL interpretation was included in government announcements and updates on COVID-19.

At the start of the pandemic, Nigel Howard, the official ASL interpreter for provincial COVID-19 briefings, told CTV News that he hopes British Columbians start to recognize that ASL—his own first language—is legitimate.

“And that they shift their mindset of deaf people being "disabled" to persons that happen to be deaf and use different language,” said Howard.

CTV News has reached out to B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness to ask why ASL interpretation hasn’t been available. This article will be updated if a response is received.