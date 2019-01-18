

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are asking the public to call 911 if they spot a missing man wanted for drug- and probation-related offences.

Chilliwack resident David Allen Geoghegan is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He's also accused of four counts of failure to comply with probation and for failure to comply with undertaking.

The 28-year-old has been described as white, 6'3" and about 170 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and several tattoos.

"RCMP caution the public if sighted, do not attempt to apprehend Mr. Geoghegan and immediately call 911," Mounties said in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP, at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.