The B.C. government has given a second pot shop the green light to start operating legally in Vancouver, but it's unclear when the store will actually start selling marijuana.

City Cannabis Co. is the latest business to receive a provincial licence, though not for the existing location in Vancouver's downtown core. Instead, it has been approved for a pending location on Fraser Street near 57th Avenue.

The owners have not revealed when the South Vancouver store will be opening its doors.

Though recreational marijuana has been legal in Canada for over two months, City Cannabis Co.'s private, non-medical retail licence is just the fifth one granted across the entire province.

Previously approved shops include Tamarack Cannabis Boutique and Earth's Own Naturals Ltd. in Kimberley, and Weed Mart in the small northeastern community of Pouce Coupe.

The fifth licensed pot shop, Evergreen Cannabis, is set to open up this weekend in Vancouver.

The store was initially scheduled to start welcoming customers in late December before being delayed to Jan. 5.