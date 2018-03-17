Update: RCMP officers have started arresting protesters gathered outside Kinder Morgan's Westridge Marine Terminal.

Mounties showed at the demonstration and started handing out copies of the company's court injunction on Saturday afternoon, hours after pipeline opponents gathered to block the terminal's entrance. Shortly after, officers began taking protesters away one at a time.

As the arrests were underway, protesters chanted, "We believe that we will win."

While demonstrators have so far been peaceful and compliant when placed under arrest, it will more difficult for police to remove the several protesters who have chained themselves to the terminal's fence.

Previous story: Dozens of pipeline protesters have created a blockade outside a Kinder Morgan worksite in Burnaby, B.C., despite a court injunction barring them from the space.

The protesters told reporters they know they could be arrested, but intend to maintain the blockade as long as they can – for more than a week, if possible – to prevent the company from making a construction deadline.

Kinder Morgan has been logging trees at its Westridge Marine Terminal to make way for the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, but only has until March 26 before migratory birds arrive in the area, forcing them to put the work on hold for months.

Vernon resident Korry Zepik said unless police remove him, he plans to stay put until then.

"I don't even need to eat food – skip it! I can stay out here all week until the birds come," Zepik said.

On Thursday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Kinder Morgan an injunction intended to stop protesters from interfering with construction at both of its Burnaby terminals.

The injunction, which requires demonstrators to keep five metres away from either worksite, has already resulted in one arrest; RCMP officers took one woman into custody after she chained herself to a work truck Friday morning.

But Clayton Thomas-Muller, who travelled from Manitoba to take part in the protest, said pipeline opponents have power in numbers, and will not back down.

"We're going to be here as long as it takes taking bold action to stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline, to stop the expansion of the Alberta tar sands, and to transition Canada and First Nations into a 100 per cent renewable economy," he said.

While the project has received National Energy Board approval, Thomas-Muller said he's still confident it can be beaten. He pointed to the Northern Gateway pipeline, which was also given the greenlight by the NEB before the Justin Trudeau government was elected and decided to shelve the project.

For pipeline opponents, the move did little to forgive Trudeau's support for Kinder Morgan's $7.4-billion expansion project, however.

"People across these lands they call Canada all have stated this is not in the national interest," Thomas-Muller said.

"We're here today to say you made the wrong choice, Justin Trudeau."

Many protesters on the Lower Mainland are feeling invigorated after last weekend's massive demonstration in Burnaby, where thousands of people came out to voice their opposition to Kinder Morgan.

A counter-rally, organized in support of pipelines, was attended by a comparatively small crowd in the hundreds in downtown Vancouver.