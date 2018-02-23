

Metro Vancouver transit users are experiencing delays across the region as a power outage and heavy snowfall affect SkyTrains and bus routes.

TransLink announced Friday morning that a power outage at Bridgeport Station meant Canada Line trains were turning back at Marine Drive. Full service was destroyed within the hour, but customers were warned to expect dealys as the system recovered.

The Expo and Millenium lines were unaffected by the outage.

Elsewhere, several of TransLink's bus routes were experiencing detours due to weather. Affected routes include the 99, 84, 22, 20 and 16. Customers are asked to monitor TransLink updates on Twitter or on the service provider's website until the winter storm has passed.

