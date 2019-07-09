Power outage: Lights out for 14,000 in Mission area
A BC Hydro map shows an outage in Mission on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 1:34PM PDT
Thousands of customers are without power in the Mission, B.C. area, according to hydro officials.
The outage was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. It appeared the issue was affecting 14,000 customers located between the Fraser River and Durieu, a BC Hydro outages map showed.
The utilities provider posted on Twitter that crews were on the way, and that updates would be posted online.
As of 1:30 p.m., BC Hydro teams were working on 16 outages across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, including the problems in Mission.
This is a developing story and will be updated.