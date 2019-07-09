

Thousands of customers are without power in the Mission, B.C. area, according to hydro officials.

The outage was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. It appeared the issue was affecting 14,000 customers located between the Fraser River and Durieu, a BC Hydro outages map showed.

The utilities provider posted on Twitter that crews were on the way, and that updates would be posted online.

As of 1:30 p.m., BC Hydro teams were working on 16 outages across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, including the problems in Mission.

This is a developing story and will be updated.