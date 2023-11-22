VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Potential explosion' in Maple Ridge neighbourhood under investigation: RCMP

    Mounties are investigating a "potential explosion" early Wednesday morning at a home in Maple Ridge that is "well known to police."

    Officers were called to the 12100 block of 228 Street just before 2 a.m. for "multiple reports of a loud bang," the Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release.

    "Operating with extreme caution, general duty officers set up a large perimeter to secure the scene. All occupants of the residence were safely evacuated," according to authorities.

    Several people were detained and one suffered minor injuries, police added, saying no further information will be released at this time.

    The cause of the potential explosion is still under investigation.

    Roy Kontulahti, who lives in the area, told CTV News he heard a “big bang” noise that sounded like thunder overnight.

    "I’m not sure what it was. The house shook and then I started hearing all the alarms going off in the distance in all the cars in the neighbourhood," he said.

    Officers with the explosives unit were on scene Wednesday, where one house had several windows and parts of the exterior boarded up.

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. 

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    • Sask. government reverses 'cows and plows' clawback

      The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.

    • Sask. tire recycler shutting down

      A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News