

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A high-risk sex offender is being re-released from jail and is expected to live in Vancouver, local police are warning.

Trevor Leonard Smith, 46, is a federal offender and poses a high risk of relationship and sexual violence, especially against children, according to Vancouver police.

Previously, he was convicted of sexual assault, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, assault causing bodily harm and failure of comply with a court order.

He was also the subject of public warnings in November 2017 and March 2019. Police and Correctional Service Canada say they "believe there are compelling reasons to warrant a public notification of his release."

Smith's court orders require him to report to a probation officer and let them know of any relationships and friendships with women, live somewhere approved by a probation officer, stay in B.C. and not consume or have any controlled substances.

He's also not allowed to have any contact – either directly or indirectly – with anyone under 16, and he's not allowed to go to any public park, school ground or recreation centre where someone under the age of 16 is expected to be present.

Smith also can't use a computer or access the internet without permission from a probation officer, police say.

Smith is described as a white man who is about 5'10" tall and 170 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes, and has also gone by the surnames Landry and Williams.

Anyone who sees or knows of Smith violating his conditions is asked to call 911.