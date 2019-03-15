

Police in Vancouver are asking women who may have had contact with a high-risk sex offender known for targeting women and children to come forward.

Trevor Leonard Smith, 45, was arrested Friday for violating court-ordered conditions, the VPD said in a statement.

"Police suspect that Smith was using multiple aliases," investigators said. "He has been convicted of a number of sexual offences in the past, and according to the (Correctional) Service of Canada, Smith poses a high risk for committing violence against women and sexual offences against children."

Smith has been convicted of several sexual offences in the past. Back in 2017, police announced he was being released into the community under several conditions after serving his sentence, including that not be in a place where children under the age of 16 can be expected, nor was he allowed to have any contact with minors.

He was also required to report all friendships and relationships with women and refrain from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol.

Investigators now say they believe Smith has "violated several of those conditions," adding that Crown counsel has approved six counts of breaching recognizance against him. Smith remains in custody.

“The VPD’s High-Risk Offender Unit has been monitoring Smith since he was released. They have learned that Smith may also be identifying himself as Trevor Landry, and Trevor Kevin Williams,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “Detectives would like to hear from any women who may have had contact with Smith since his release in 2017.”

Smith is described as Caucasian with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 5-10 and weighs about 170 pounds. Police said he sometimes has a salt-and-pepper-coloured beard.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact police 604-717-0603.