Police shut down 'illicit drug dispensary' selling crack and heroin on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

A man selling hard drugs out of a trailer on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a statement Thursday, said the "illicit drug dispensary" began operating near Man and East Cordova streets on Wednesday.

The man is alleged to have been selling cocaine, crack, methamphetamine and heroin.

"We support measures aimed at improving public safety for people who use drugs, including harm reduction services and decriminalization,” VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said.

“However, we remain committed in our position that drug trafficking will continue to be the subject of enforcement.”

The 51-year-old man who was arrested has not been identified and no charges have been approved. He has been released by police pending a court appearance. One of the conditions of that release is that he is "forbidden" from going to the Downtown Eastside, according to the VPD.