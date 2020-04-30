VANCOUVER -- Mounties say they have seized 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits from a Richmond resident, who had acquired and sold them without approval from Health Canada.

The BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit announced the seizure in a news release Thursday, saying the investigation resulted from a tip provided by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The unauthorized test kits were being sold online to "unsuspecting British Columbians," according to police.

Police did not say when or where the seizure took place, and they added that no charges have been laid as a result.

They did warn that only diagnostic tests authorized by Health Canada can be imported or sold in the country, and advised anyone who has purchased an unauthorized health product to stop using it immediately and consult a health-care professional if they have concerns about their health.

"Selling or advertising health products that make false or misleading claims to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure COVID-19 is illegal in Canada," police said in their release. "Health Canada takes this matter very seriously and is taking action to stop this activity."

Health Canada is monitoring websites for false and misleading claims during the coronavirus pandemic and is working with online retailers to ensure that unauthorized products are removed, police said.

Anyone who has information about the sale or advertising of a product claiming to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure COVID-19 should report it using Health Canada's online complaint form, police said.

The BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit's Financial Integrity Program has created a COVID-19 Fraud Response Team to deal with pandemic-related scams. The team thanked Health Canada and Richmond RCMP for their help in the investigation that led to the seizure announced Thursday.