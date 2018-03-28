

CTV Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford, B.C. are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is a suspect in two incidents of sexual touching in washrooms at the University of the Fraser Valley.

On March 20, the man allegedly brushed a male student's genitals in a UFV lavatory. The victim followed the suspect and took a photo of him.

The victim also reported the incident to campus security, and the university issued a warning to students.

After seeing the warning, another male student reported his genitals were grabbed in the washroom on March 16th. The second victim gave a similar description to the man in the picture.

Dave Pinton, UVF's director of communications, said patrols and security measures near where the incidents occurred have been increased.

"UFV remains committed to providing a safe and secure learning, living and working environment … on our campuses," he said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a non-white male in his 20s with a goatee. He's about six feet tall with wavy, brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators do not know if he is a UFV student.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.