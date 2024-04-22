Police searching for 'high-risk' missing man last seen in Vancouver

Police in Metro Vancouver are appealing to the public to help find a "high-risk" missing man who has not been seen since early last week.

The New Westminster Police Department identified the 60-year-old missing man only as "Grahme," saying in a news release that he lives on a sailboat in the city's Queensborough neighbourhood.

The missing man was last seen on April 16 in Vancouver, according to authorities.

He is described as 5'8" tall, with brown eyes, and balding hair. He has a tattoo of an octopus and bubbles on his right upper arm.

Police said Grahme usually wears blue jeans with a navy T-shirt and sneakers, and is known to use public transit.

"We are asking the public to help us locate Grahme," NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. "His family is very concerned about his well-being."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.