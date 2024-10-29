‘It’s about time’: Record-breaking number of women elected in B.C. election

British Columbia reached a milestone for the number of women elected.

According to Research Co., 48 of 93 MLA elects were women, which is nearly 52 per cent. In comparison, the previous election in 2020 had 42.5 per cent.

On Tuesday, BC Conservative leader John Rustad said that 41 per cent of the party’s elected MLAs were women, including the party's first Black MLA since 1972.

The BC NDP is now comprised of 68 per cent women as they form government in Victoria.

“We have never had a number like this, and you have to go back to the last three or four elections,” said Mario Canseco, the president of Research Co.

Canseco explained that Christy Clark's election as the first elected female B.C. premier potentially sparked a movement, although her caucus didn’t have a large female representation.

In 2016, the province made history again when Melanie Mark became the first Indigenous woman elected as an MLA. The former Vancouver Mount Pleasant MLA went on to become the B.C. NDP’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport and the Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“I believe all things are possible and also believe it’s about time,” said Mark about the recent historic number of women elected.

Mark, who devoted nearly a decade to provincial politics, stepped away in 2023, citing personal and systemic reasons, saying at the time that “the place felt like a torture chamber” and that she “will not miss the character assassination.”

On Tuesday, when asked about her experience, she passionately told CTV News that there were challenges, but it was also the best decision she'd made to break through barriers and advocate for her community.

“Politics was hard. It’s hard on your family,” said the mother of two.

Mark spoke on the demands of juggling being a parent while advocating serving not only her riding but the province as a minister—at times, working 18-hour days.

Mark says due to her Indigenous roots, she felt the weight of Truth and Reconciliation on her shoulders while other elected officials backed off.

“I’m doing the Grouse Grind every day with my vision, my hope, my responsibilities, my duties, and the things I want to carry,” said Mark.

“And someone wants to give me their backpack to carry up the Grouse Grind? I can’t carry the work of our province by myself.”

She explained that she felt singled out, and she believes that elected officials, regardless of race or background, need to work together to create real change.

Mark has not ruled out a return to politics but says she’s enjoying her life on the rugby pitch sidelines, cheering on her daughter and being a mother.

She advises women considering a run for public office to prioritize health. Whether physical or mental, the job can impact both.

Nationwide trend

Equal Voice Canada has witnessed a growing trend of minority and female voices entering the political arena. The group says across British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan, over 200 women and gender-diverse candidates have been on the ballot.

“This week marks a major shift in Canada’s political landscape as both British Columbia and New Brunswick send record numbers of women to their legislatures,” said Chi Nguyen, the executive Director of Equal Voice

“Despite these positive developments, Canada has recently dropped to 67th place globally for gender representation in our federal legislature.

Nguyen went on to say that as discussions around a potential early federal election continue, it is more important than ever for political parties to ensure their slates of candidates reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.