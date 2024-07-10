Police say speed, intoxication contributed to crash that killed 3 in southeast B.C.

A single-vehicle crash in southeastern British Columbia has killed three passengers and injured the driver.

RCMP say it happened Tuesday night in the community of Wilmer, north of Invermere.

Police say the car left the road and crashed down an embankment.

The Mounties say the three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

They say in a statement that speed along with intoxication are both believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

An RCMP Highway Patrol crash reconstruction team is assisting the Mounties and the BC Coroners Service as they investigate the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.