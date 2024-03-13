Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say

Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.

Officers were called to Highway 5 near the Sugar Loaf overpass just before 6:30 p.m., according to police.

“A motorist located a man with obvious injuries against a concrete barrier in the northbound lanes of the highway,” a statement from the Kamloops RCMP says, adding that the initial investigation involved the police dog and forensic identification services.

“We believe the man was beaten and left underneath an overpass nearby, before making his way out to the highway, where he was located by a passing motorist,” the statement continues.

The victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The detachment is asking anyone who was driving in the area between 3 and 6:25 p.m. on March 12 to review their dashcam video – specifically for “any vehicles stopped or driving slowly.”

Witnesses and anyone with information or video are urged to call 250-828-3000 and quote file number 2024-7310.