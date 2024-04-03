Kamloops RCMP say motives unclear after 5 suspicious fires set in 48 hours

Mounties say they are investigating a string of suspicious fires that were set over a 48-hour period in Kamloops, B.C.

Authorities were called to the first fire around 1 a.m. on Saturday after witnesses reported someone threw an explosive device at a residential building on Valhalla Drive near Tranquille Road in the North Kamloops neighbourhood.

"At that time, police received multiple reports of an explosion caused by what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail thrown at a building," Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement.

"A man associated to a pickup truck was observed in the area," she added.

Three more suspicious fires would follow that morning, including one at a motel along the Trans-Canada Highway, one in some cedar hedges a few blocks away, and another at the rear of a building on Chilcotin Road where three vehicles had also been vandalized, police said.

Police said this pickup truck was spotted in the area during the Valhalla Drive fire. (RCMP)

Finally, around 1 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the fifth fire, this time at a residential building on St. Paul Street between 4th and 5th avenues.

A witness reported hearing a loud boom and then seeing flames on the east side of the building. Investigators found a gasoline can near the scene, police said.

Motives, connections unclear

There were no reported injuries from any of the fires and investigators are not sure if they are related, according to the RCMP.

"While there are some similarities in a couple of the reports, there are also a lot of differences," Evelyn said. "At this time, the motives and any connection between the fires is still under investigation."

Authorities released surveillance images from the Valhalla Drive and St. Paul Street fires, hoping someone can identify a suspect.

The suspect in the St. Paul Street blaze is described as wearing a blue hooded jacket with reflective strips on the right sleeve near the wrist, the right chest and across the upper back. (RCMP)

"From the Valhalla occurrence, video of a pickup truck and a person in the area were captured," police said. "The image quality of the suspect is poor, but others in the area may have recorded something clearer."

The suspect in the St. Paul Street blaze is described as wearing a blue hooded jacket with reflective strips on the right sleeve near the wrist, the right chest and across the upper back.

The person was also believed to be carrying a black backpack and wearing dark pants, gloves, a toque and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about any of the fires is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.