

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators were called to an Abbotsford neighbourhood Friday afternoon when a man who had been reported missing was found dead in his home on Consort Court near Charlotte Avenue.

Members of 32-year-old Sukhpreet Grewal’s family told Abbotsford police they had not seen him for several days, and neighbours told CTV News a dog had been barking in the backyard for the last few nights, which they said was unusual.

Police deemed Grewal’s death a homicide and turned over the investigation to the region’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters police don’t believe the murder was random. He said Grewal was known to police, and appealed to the public for more information.

“We believe there are those who knew Mr. Grewal that may have information that could help us solve his murder,” Jang said.

Neighbours told CTV News that the violence on their block has left them shaken.

“Of course it’s concerning,” said Bob Klassen, who lives nearby. “You could be standing in your driveway … Right place at the wrong time.”

The neighbourhood is no stranger to violence. In August 2016, a 45-year-old man was gunned down on the street just a block away from Grewal’s house. That victim was also known to police and had a lengthy criminal record. His murder remains unsolved.

Jang said IHIT sympathizes with neighbours concerned about safety.

"We're getting tired of the violence as well,” he said. “We certainly feel your concerns, but unfortunately there is yet another murder in our community, and IHIT is here, and we're going to do our job, and we're going to do it very well."

Anyone with information about Grewal’s death is asked to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448, or to email the team at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can report their information through Crime Stoppers, by calling 800-222-8477.