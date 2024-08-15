VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Police investigating after man fell and died exiting transit bus in Surrey, B.C.

    A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) A Surrey RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)
    Share

    Police are investigating after a man fell while getting off a transit bus and died suddenly in Surrey, B.C.

    Mounties say they were called by paramedics to the scene in the city's Whalley neighbourhood around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

    The man reportedly fell getting off the bus near King George Boulevard and Old Yale Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigators have not released any details about the victim, including his identity or age.

    Police are working closely with TransLink and the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the circumstances of his death, the Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

    "An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death," the detachment said.

    Authorities will be canvassing the area to speak with witnesses and to obtain surveillance video to determine the man's movements prior to the incident.

    Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News