Police investigating after man fell and died exiting transit bus in Surrey, B.C.

Police are investigating after a man fell while getting off a transit bus and died suddenly in Surrey, B.C.

Mounties say they were called by paramedics to the scene in the city's Whalley neighbourhood around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The man reportedly fell getting off the bus near King George Boulevard and Old Yale Road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any details about the victim, including his identity or age.

Police are working closely with TransLink and the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the circumstances of his death, the Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

"An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death," the detachment said.

Authorities will be canvassing the area to speak with witnesses and to obtain surveillance video to determine the man's movements prior to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.