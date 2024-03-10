Police investigating after body found outside Prince George

Mounties have been sent to investigate a “suspicious death” outside Prince George this weekend.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a body on the Salmon River Forest Service Road, and found the deceased just off the roadway, according to a news release from the BC RCMP.

The North District Major Crime Unit and BC Coroners Service were deployed to investigate the death, and there will be an increased police presence in the area for the “next several days,” the release explained.

“The death appears to be an isolated incident and no potential danger to the public at this time,” the RCMP wrote.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera video of the forest service road from the last two weeks to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.