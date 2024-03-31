Police investigating 2 overnight hit-and-run crashes in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey say they’re investigating two ‘serious’ car crashes that happened less than an hour apart early Sunday morning.

In both incidents, the occupants of one of the involved vehicles fled the scene on foot.

The first crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on 132nd Street, according to police, and the road was closed in both directions between 78th and 82nd avenues for several hours.

Police said a Dodge Challenger and a Tesla collided, and the driver of the Tesla was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Dodge fled the scene.

About 40 minutes later, at 2:20 a.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on 152nd Street. That road between 68th and 72nd avenues was also shut down.

One of the drivers suffered serious, “possibly life-threatening” injuries, while the occupants of another vehicle fled on foot, police said.

Mounties added that a hydro pole was “heavily damaged” in the crash, but there were no power outages as a result.

Anyone who witnessed or has dash camera video of either crash is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.