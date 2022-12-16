Police incident unfolding in Burnaby, IIO deployed

B.C’s police watchdog has been deployed in Burnaby, where Mounties say an incident is unfolding.

Yellow police tape surrounds a plaza near Kensington Avenue and Hastings Street as of Friday morning, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been deployed to the scene.

The IIO is called in for incidents of death or serious harm that involve police, including off-duty officers.

Burnaby RCMP aren’t providing details other than confirming there is an ongoing police incident.

An employee at a nearby gas station says police were in the plaza when his shift began at 6 a.m.

Businesses behind the police tape include Starbucks and RBC Royal Bank.

This is a developing story and will be updated.