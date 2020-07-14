VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are investigating after a major incident that began late Monday night.

Officers shut down Main Street between East 48th and 49th avenues shortly after 11 p.m.

Several hours later, at about 6:30 a.m., BC Coroners Service arrived on scene and pulled what appeared to be a body out from a building.

“We heard bang, bang, bang, bang, bang like five or six shots fired,” said a neighbour who asked not to be identified.

“Then I came to the living room and we were both looking outside and my roommate saw an SUV come down the alley and the guy jumping in it,” she told CTV News.

She says it sped away and police arrived a few minutes later.

Dank Mart convenience store and Radical Pizza were open at the time.

Officers were in and out of the businesses overnight interviewing people inside.

Police opened the roadway up several hours later, but the sidewalk remained behind police tape Tuesday morning.

Forensic investigators focused their efforts in the alley in behind, placing more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

Neighbours said they were concerned, as there were several people out walking when the incident began unfolding.

CTV has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information.