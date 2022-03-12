Police identify victim of North Vancouver Superstore shooting as well-known gangster

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting outside a North Vancouver grocery store as a well-known gangster.

Authorities were called to the Real Canadian Superstore on Seymour Boulevard just after 2:45 p.m. They arrived to find 34-year-old Milad Rahimi suffering from gun shot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries.

“Mr Rahimi was known to police, and we believe this was a targeted shooting,” said Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Investigators say Rahimi had gang ties at the local, national and international levels.

Authorities also released dash cam video of a dark blue, newer model Mazda fleeing the scene.

Police say it’s still very early in the investigation, and are asking anyone with information on the killing to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.