Police, fire non-emergency lines down in Metro Vancouver due to 'technical issue,' E-Comm warns

The non-emergency lines for many police and fire departments in the Lower Mainland are unavailable Saturday.

E-Comm tweeted about the disruption, citing a "technical issue." The dispatch service is reminding people who live in Metro Vancouver that online reporting is available in many jurisdictions while urging them to only call 911 for "life and death emergencies."

A spokesperson, in a statement, stressed that 911 service is fully operational.

"To be very clear, 911 services are stable and are not being impacted by these technical issues. We are not seeing a noticeable increase of 911 calls related to these technical issues – we greatly appreciate the public’s assistance in keeping these lines free for emergencies only," the email says.

"As this situation is currently unfolding, we do not have a lot of details to share at this time."

Non-emergency lines for the ambulance service are also unaffected, as are non-emergency lines for police on Vancouver Island.

Non-emergency lines are set up to deal with any calls in which an immediate dispatch of first responders is not required, for example, reporting a crime that is not currently in progress. A list of impacted jurisdictions and options for online reporting is available here.