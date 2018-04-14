

Police have located the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Maple Ridge mother.

Tassis Vix was walking in the 21800 block of Lougheed Highway Thursday night when she was hit. The driver kept going while Vix died on scene.

There's a growing memorial of flowers and messages of love on the stretch of highway where she was hit. Laurie Smith, who dropped of flowers on Saturday, knew Vix because she took her dog to the vet clinic where she worked.

"I just wanted to pay my respects because she was a really loving, caring girl," Smith said. "[She was] bubbly, smiling, joking laughing … Giving me a hug, playing with my dog. She loved animals."

Ridge Meadows RCMP tweeted that they found the vehicle that hit Vix, but have not indicated they've located the driver.

]There's no pedestrian crossing in the area where Vix was hit, but nearby residents say maybe there should be.

"I think they need to put something in the middle [of existing lights] or a pedestrian walk," Smith said.

Darien Parsons, a student who lives in the area, said she tries to get driven to school because she thinks it's too dangerous to cross the highway.

"Cars drive so fast down this highway, especially when they're turning into here," she said. "They just zip right through. They don't slow down at all."

The highway falls under the province's jurisdiction, and city staff have been battling with the highway department over upgrades down the road. According to the city, lives have been lost in the area before.

Residents hope Vix's memorial will make drivers think twice about going so fast. An online fundraising campaign has also been started to help the 10-year-old daughter Vix left behind.

