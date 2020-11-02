VANCOUVER -- West Vancouver police dished out $6,900 in fines to people who flouted B.C.'s new hosting rules on Halloween night.

Authorities said they fined three individuals $2,300 each for organizing events with more than six guests, including two full-on parties.

One of the parties was thrown at a rental property and attended by about 20 people.

"It was actually the rental property owner who contacted us because they noticed that there were a lot of people who were attending the residence because of a camera system on the rental property," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy of the West Vancouver Police Department.

The other party was full of youths and thrown at the organizer's parents' house.

"It's my understanding it was the parents' house and they were aware there (was a party happening)," Goodmurphy said.

The third fine went to someone who had eight people over on Saturday night. While the gathering was smaller than the others, it still broke provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's latest order.

While the fines are steep, Goodmurphy noted that they're "really nothing compared to the risk and the loss of life that is happening as a result of this pandemic."

"We want people to remember that this is serious and these orders are in place for a reason, and if they're found to be in contravention of these orders, they will likely receive a ticket," he added.