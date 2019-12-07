VANCOUVER -- Police have arrested a woman whose alleged erratic driving through parked cars in Kamloops was captured on video.

On Friday, Kamloops RCMP officers came across a car that had previously been stolen from Surrey. According to police, plainsclothes officers were trying to arrest the woman driver when she made a “daring escape” by allegedly driving through a number of parked vehicles near 288 Tranquille Road.

Video of the incident shows a white SUV careening through a parking lot, scraping many of the cars and emerging with a torn-off bumper. Police say the woman drove away, but they later found the car in a Canadian Tire parking lot, while she fled on foot.

The woman was arrested in Chilliwack on Friday, according to Kamloops RCMP, and appeared in court on Saturday. Kersten Ina Peters was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, willfully resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of stolen property and failure to stop.

Kamloops RCMP said it was the second incident involving a stolen car on Friday, and the woman’s reckless driving demonstrates the “danger these events represent.”

“We can never predict how these criminals will react, and we are very thankful that no one from the public was hurt.”