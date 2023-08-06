'Please help us bring my dad home': Family appeals for help finding missing Maple Ridge senior
Police in Maple Ridge are renewing calls for public assistance to locate a missing senior after search and rescue efforts over the weekend were unsuccessful.
Otto Csaszar, 76, was last seen on Friday around 10 a.m., when he left his home in the 12000 block of 207A Street in Maple Ridge to buy a newspaper, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP. He did not return.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows that Csaszar was there around 11 a.m. that day, but he left when there were no newspapers available, police said.
Local Search and Rescue and RCMP helicopters searched the area until midnight on Friday night, and continued the effort on Saturday, but could not find Csaszar.
CP Rail, Metro Vancouver Transit and Fraser Health have all been notified about the case, RCMP said.
Police said the search effort is now being expanded across Metro Vancouver.
Csaszar does not have a cell phone and did not have “much money” with him when he left his home.
“We are extremely concerned about his safety and wellbeing,” Bence Csaszar, Otto’s son said in a news release Sunday.
“If anyone has any information about his whereabouts please come forward and help him come home. He has underlying health conditions, including asthma. He will likely be confused and disoriented but he is a stubborn dad and won’t ask for help,” he continued.
“Please help us bring my dad home.”
If you see Csaszar, police say to stay with him as he may appear confused, and to call 911.
Mounties are asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to check their backyards and surrounding green spaces at their homes.
And if you have seen Csaszar or have any information that could help find him, such as surveillance or dash cam video, Ridge Meadows RCMP say to contact the detachment directly at 604-463-6251.
Csaszar is described as a 76-year-old white male with a “slim build.” He is 5”2 with balding grey hair. Csaszar was last seen wearing a light green shirt with the Puma logo, a Nike windbreaker with two white stripes on the sleeves, jeans and red and blue running shoes.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXPLAINER | Canada’s inflation rate is plummeting, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at what’s behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions, majority of Canadians say
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is a poor time to increase the price on carbon, with a majority saying they believe raising prices on gas is an ineffective approach for curbing fuel emissions.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighter assaulted at Vancouver Island house fire, RCMP say
The already chaotic scene of a house fire in Courtenay got worse when the owner of the home allegedly assaulted a firefighter Friday night.
-
B.C. woman reunites with first love after fears he died in war 40 years ago
Now husband and wife, Gabriela and Jamie couldn’t be more grateful that — against all odds — their first love turned out to be their forever love.
-
Royal Roads University closes gardens after cougar sightings
Part of the Royal Roads University campus in Colwood was shut down after a cougar was spotted wandering in the area Friday.
Calgary
-
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions: majority of Canadians
Two-thirds of Canadians say it is a poor time to increase the carbon tax, with a majority saying they believe the tax on gas is ineffective at tackling climate change.
-
Dawgs win 40th game in season finale over Lethbridge
The Okotoks Dawgs ended the regular season on a high note, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 7-1.
-
Premier cites feds in explanation for moratorium on new wind and solar projects
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa is one of the reasons why her government has placed a moratorium on approving new wind and solar power projects.
Edmonton
-
Premier cites feds in explanation for moratorium on new wind and solar projects
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ottawa is one of the reasons why her government has placed a moratorium on approving new wind and solar power projects.
-
Sunday storage unit fire 'as labour intensive as firefighting can be': EFRS
Firefighters worked overnight into Sunday to extinguish a fire at a self-storage unit in northwest Edmonton.
-
'It's impacting everybody': Edmonton police chief talks about growing violence in the city
The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May.
Toronto
-
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by police cruiser in Toronto park
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a Toronto police cruiser in a park in the west of the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Justice Fund's Yonis Hassan & Noah "40" Shebib on making Toronto safer for youth
A Toronto-based non-profit with connections to Drake's record label is partnering with several major city organizations -- including the local school board and public transit operator -- to address youth safety issues.
Montreal
-
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
-
Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight
An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Montreal girl still recovering from dog bite, mother asking the city to change its bylaws
A young girl in Montreal’s Lasalle borough is still recovering from a late-may dog bite on her face, requiring 20 stiches. Seven-year-old Athena Lafferty-Costley was playing in her neighbour’s yard with other kids when it happened, back on May 21. Her mother, Megan, says she hasn’t stepped foot in her backyard since.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a massive lumberyard warehouse fire that prompted evacuations and a smoke warning in Winnipeg's Dufferin industrial area early Sunday morning.
-
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
-
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Saskatoon
-
More Saskatoon homeless encampments recorded in 2023 than all of 2021: report
Saskatoon has already recorded more homeless encampments in the first six months of the year than in the entirety of 2021 – according to a recent report.
-
Man faces 71 charges in connection to break and enters: Saskatoon Police
A Saskatoon man is facing 71 charges after a police investigation into thefts on the east side of the city.
-
Wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake contained
An uncontrolled wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake was extinguished following the efforts of several fire departments from across the Regina area.
Regina
-
Wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake contained
An uncontrolled wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake was extinguished following the efforts of several fire departments from across the Regina area.
-
Regina man faces weapons charges after police find concealed shotgun
A Regina man is facing weapons charges following a police investigation into a suspicious person.
-
North Central house fire under investigation
Regina firefighters fought an early morning house fire in the city's North Central neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
-
Finding Nemo Junior play takes stage in Glace Bay
A local take on a popular Disney blockbuster is taking stage in Glace Bay, N.S.
London
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
Firefighters use mobile simulator to practice ‘real life’ house fire scenarios
A mobile live fire-training unit was at the Central Elgin Fire hall this weekend, with firefighters going through multiple scenarios to prepare them for a real life situation.
-
Ceremony held to honour Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day
A special remembrance ceremony was held in the city’s east end Sunday morning for Peacekeeper Day and Korea Veterans Day
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation dies
A former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation has passed away.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada’s inflation rate is plummeting, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at what’s behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
Guelph Humane Society warns drivers not to leave dogs in hot cars
There are growing concerns surrounding the amount of dogs being left in hot cars.
-
‘The people you meet are just phenomenal’: Best horseshoers in Canada prepare for Canadian championships in Royal City
Sunday was a day to remember for horseshoe players. People from coast to coast descended on Guelph this weekend for the Elmer Hohl Memorial Tournament, showing off their picture-perfect pitching.