VANCOUVER -- Is there a chance that NHL hockey will be back in Vancouver by the summer?

The province's health officer, Bonnie Henry, was asked the question Monday, and said she thought it was an "interesting idea."

"I think there are ways that we could look at having games being played, perhaps in B.C. Hockey would be one that we could certainly look at."

The Vancouver Canucks have expressed interest in potentially being a host venue for a tournament-style playoff.

However, there would likely be no fans inside Rogers Arena for those games.

TSN1040's Tom Mayenknecht joined CTV Morning Live the day after Dr. Henry suggested games are a possibility to describe what it might look like.

He said the National Hockey League has been looking at several different scenarios, "but now they're looking at hubs: four NHL markets that would host the rest of the regular-season games… and then would host the Stanley Cup playoffs."

Among the cities vying for consideration are Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto.

"How it would work is that you'd have the NHL send a set number of teams, about a quarter number of teams, into a market like Vancouver, have them housed at nearby hotels, try to arrange practice facilities… and then of course do the games without fans in the stands," Mayenknecht said.

He said he thinks Vancouver or Edmonton will likely be chosen if the NHL opts for the four-hub model, because seven of the its teams and 40 per cent of its revenue is generated north of the border.

Mayenknecht was also asked about COVID-19's impact on the CFL and which pro sport could be the first to return. Watch the full four-minute interview above.

