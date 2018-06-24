

Sarah Reid, CTV Vancouver





On a farm in Aldergrove, pigs were invited to join in on a yoga class.

The first “piggy-yoga” event was held Sunday morning at Happy Herd Farm, a non-profit sanctuary that provides a permanent home for rescued farm animals. The class, which was held in a grassy pen, featured four piglet participants. All are siblings born at the farm last August. Their mother is a potbelly pig who was seized by the BC SPCA in an animal cruelty case.

Two weeks after she was rescued, volunteers learned she was pregnant when she gave birth to the litter. They little ones were fathered by a 300-kilogram market pig, and have grown quickly.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before, I had no idea what to even expect,” said Christian Betancor-leon, the yoga teacher who lead the class. “People had a really great time and a really good attitude. And it seemed like everyone really wanted to be here.”

The event is an important fundraiser for the farm, which is run entirely on donations and volunteer support. The proceeds will be going towards the sanctuary’s vet bill fund.

“This year especially we’ve had huge vet bills and that’s why pig yoga is such a big event for us,” said Stephen Wiltshire, one of the farm’s founders. “It has pretty much covered all of our vet bills for the past six months.”