Photos of suspect who allegedly 'sucker-punched a stranger' released by Vancouver police

Vancouver police have released photos of a suspect they say "sucker-punched a stranger" in the city's entertainment district.

Police said the attack happened at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 14 outside a pub near Granville and Helmcken streets. The 36-year-old victim was reportedly on the sidewalk, surrounded by people, when a stranger walked up to him and punched him in the head.

The blow knocked the victim to the ground, police said.

"We don’t believe there was any prior interaction before the punch, which left the man with lasting facial injuries," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release Friday.

"There were hundreds of people in the Granville Entertainment District when this early-morning assault occurred, and we know someone will have information to help us identify the person responsible."

Vancouver police have investigated several recent incidents of victims being punched by strangers in what appear to be random attacks. On Wednesday, for example, a woman was allegedly punched in the face by a stranger near Cambie and Pender streets.

And, in August, two people were randomly punched in a 45-minute period in the city's Fairview neighbourhood.

The suspect in the Aug. 14 incident is described by police as white and about 6' tall with an athletic build. He has short, dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt with a red, white and blue design.

Police said anyone with information should call 604-717-4022.