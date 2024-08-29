Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver

Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.

Investigators were called to the scene near the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday where a man had been shot.

First responders provided emergency medical treatment on scene but the man died before he could be taken to hospital, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

No arrests have been made in the killing and the suspect remains at large.

"It is unknown at this time if the victim and suspect knew each other," the statement said.

Forensic investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout the day to collect evidence.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.