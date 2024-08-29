VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man dead, suspect at large after shooting in Vancouver

    No arrests have been made after police were called to the scene near the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (CTV News) No arrests have been made after police were called to the scene near the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide in the city's Gastown neighbourhood.

    Investigators were called to the scene near the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday where a man had been shot.

    First responders provided emergency medical treatment on scene but the man died before he could be taken to hospital, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

    No arrests have been made in the killing and the suspect remains at large.

    "It is unknown at this time if the victim and suspect knew each other," the statement said.

    Forensic investigators are expected to remain on scene throughout the day to collect evidence.

    Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News