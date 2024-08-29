High-profile MLA withdraws campaign, citing 'surprise' B.C. United capitulation

One of B.C. United's highest-profile MLAs has withdrawn her campaign for re-election, citing her party's "surprise" capitulation to the B.C. Conservatives this week.

Shirley Bond said leader Kevin Falcon's decision to suspend the party's campaign and throw his support behind John Rustad's Conservatives on Wednesday came as a total shock to her.

"I have spent the past 24 hours with my family thinking about what my next steps should be," Bond said in a statement Thursday. "Together, we have decided that I will be withdrawing my name as a candidate."

Bond served a variety of major roles for the party under its previous name, the B.C. Liberals – including deputy premier, interim leader, attorney general, minister of public safety, minister of transportation and minister of education.

"I cannot begin to describe the honour that it has been to serve the people of Prince George-Valemount and the province of B.C.," Bond said.

"I want to thank my family, friends, colleagues, the supporters and volunteers who have worked so hard on my behalf, even knocking on doors and making hundreds of phone calls this week alone. I will always be humbled and grateful for your friendship and belief in me."

The MLA said she will be sharing more on her decision at an in-person event next week, but wanted to "make (her) intentions clear" in the meantime.

Meanwhile, the remaining candidates from both B.C. United and the B.C. Conservatives are facing an uncertain future.

When Falcon and Rustad appeared together to announced they were joining forces Wednesday, they indicated there would be a process to select the best candidates to represent the Conservatives in each riding – but provided few specifics.

At that time, there were 83 Conservative candidates and 57 United candidates expecting to run in B.C.'s 93 ridings – meaning dozens will lose a party endorsement by the time the selection process is over.

Following the announcement, Mike Bernier, another veteran B.C. United MLA, said he hopes he'll be chosen to represent the Conservatives in his Peace River South riding – but would consider running as an independent if not.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy and The Canadian Press