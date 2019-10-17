VANCOUVER - A pedestrian was struck at killed on an Abbotsford highway early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Abbotsford police say they were called to a collision on Highway 11 near Clayburn Road. A man in his 50s was badly injured and lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Just before 7 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department posted to Twitter saying the highway will be closed between Harris and Clayburn roads "for the next few hours."

"Please use alternative routes," the post says.

Abbotsford police say collision analysts are investigating the incident along with patrol officers and major crimes detectives. No information about the driver was provided.

This is a developing news story and will continue to be updated.