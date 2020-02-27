VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called to Highway 17 at about 6 p.m. after a pedestrian had been struck.

The pedestrian, who police have not identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mounties say the driver stayed at the site and is co-operating with officers while the incident is under investigation.

A stretch of Highway 17 between Nordel Way and Tannery Road was closed for several hours, and reopened shortly after midnight.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.