VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has died after being hit at Highway 10 and 183 Street in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say they responded at around 8 p.m. on Friday to a report of a collision in the 18300 block of Highway 10. Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 10 hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 10 and 183 Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed on the scene and is co-operating with police.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to report anonymously, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.