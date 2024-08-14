Pedestrian injured in Maple Ridge crash
The RCMP is investigating a serious crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left a pedestrian injured Tuesday night.
The collision happened near the Haney Bypass and Callaghan Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
A red Toyota with a damaged hood and windshield could be seen in the aftermath of the crash.
Few details have been confirmed, but a witness said the RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene.
CTV News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information.
