Pedestrian injured in Maple Ridge crash

The RCMP is investigating a serious crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left a pedestrian injured Tuesday night.

The collision happened near the Haney Bypass and Callaghan Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

A red Toyota with a damaged hood and windshield could be seen in the aftermath of the crash.

Few details have been confirmed, but a witness said the RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended the scene.

CTV News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information.