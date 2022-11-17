Pedestrian hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after Richmond collision: RCMP

Mounties in Richmond are investigating a collision that sent a 57-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.

In a news release, Richmond RCMP said officers are seeking witnesses with video evidence to come forward after a woman was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Bridgeport and Sexsmith roads just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

"The driver of the white GMC Savana van involved in the collision remained at the scene and was cooperative with police," Mounties said in the release.

"The injured female pedestrian, a 57-year-old Chinese national, received significant, life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital at this time."

Anyone with dash cam video is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file no. 2022-31339 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.