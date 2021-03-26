VANCOUVER -- A Persian restaurant in Langley is the latest venue to be added to Fraser Health's list of public exposures to COVID-19.

The health authority is warning patrons of Shiraz Grill, located at 20526 Fraser Hwy., that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus there.

The exposures happened between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 12 to 14 and during the same hours on March 17 to 20, Fraser Health said in a notice on its website.

Anyone who was at the restaurant during the times specified should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, the health authority said.

There is no known risk to patrons who visited the restaurant outside of the listed hours.

Health officials in B.C. only issue public exposure notices when there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission to the public and they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed to the illness.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on the exposures page of its website.