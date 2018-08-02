

Police have recovered the body of a second man who died when a small plane crashed in B.C.'s West-Central Interior.

The 19-year-old Aldergrove man's body was recovered Thursday, a day after the plane he'd been in crash landed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge. The lake is about 100 kilometres west of Lillooet.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old man from Prince George also died in the crash, and the 20-year-old pilot from Williams Lake was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties have not provided further details on the pilot's condition, but said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"This man managed to make it out of the wreckage on his own but was pulled from the water by nearby witnesses in the area," Mounties said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the plane plunged into the lake just before 2 p.m., a short time after it took off. Those who called 911 to report it said several witnesses had rushed to the crash site and were trying to rescue the three people who'd been on the plane.

When Mounties arrived they confirmed that younger passenger had died and the pilot was injured, but the second passenger could not be found Wednesday. Officials believed that his body was still in the submerged aircraft.

An RCMP underwater recovery team was brought in to search the area the following day.

The BC Coroners Service and Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the crash. Mounties say it's too early to speculate on its cause.