One person is dead after a small float plane crashed into a lake west of Lillooet, B.C. Wednesday afternoon, Mounties say.

According to an RCMP statement, the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge. The scene is located about 100 kilometres west of Lillooet.

Police say a second occupant survived and was flown to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person has yet to be located, police said. As of 5 p.m., an underwater recovery team was on its way to the scene.

Nearby boaters were scrambling to help rescue the occupants of the aircraft, which was at least partially in the water.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go down.

An air ambulance and another team of paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is also investigating and the BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is aware of the incident.

With files from The Canadian Press